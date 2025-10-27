Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:LPM) ).

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 26, 2025, in Sydney. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial statements, the adoption of the remuneration report, and the re-election of George Su as a director. The meeting will address shareholder concerns and provide an opportunity for stakeholders to vote on important company matters, impacting its governance and strategic direction.

More about Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd.

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of lithium, a key component in battery technology. The company is engaged in exploring and developing lithium resources to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 117,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$15.94M

