Lithium Australia Expands Share Capital

Lithium Australia NL (AU:LIT) has released an update.

Lithium Australia NL has announced the issuance of 13,333,334 shares to Lind following its July 2024 announcement, without the need for disclosure under certain parts of the Corporations Act 2001. The company ensures compliance with the Act’s provisions and confirms there is no ‘excluded information’ required for investor assessment of the company’s financial status or the shares’ rights and liabilities. Lithium Australia is focused on leading the transition to sustainable lithium production, with a strong footing in battery recycling and patented lithium extraction technologies, poised to benefit from the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries.

For further insights into AU:LIT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.