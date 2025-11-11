Lithium Argentina’s Q3 2025 Performance and Future Prospects

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. ( (LAAC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. presented to its investors.

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate, primarily used in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles, operating in Argentina with a focus on sustainable and efficient production practices.

In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, Lithium Argentina highlighted continued operational performance, with production rates maintaining around 90% of nameplate capacity. The company also announced a new $130 million debt facility from Ganfeng, providing flexibility to optimize its capital structure.

Key financial metrics included a lithium carbonate production of approximately 8,300 tonnes and revenue of $58 million for the quarter. The company reported a net loss of $64.5 million, largely due to foreign exchange losses and recognition of previous losses. The PPG Scoping Study revealed a promising pathway to large-scale, low-cost production, with an after-tax NPV of $8.1 billion and an IRR of 33%.

Looking forward, Lithium Argentina aims to maintain high production levels and implement long-term improvements. The company is optimistic about the PPG project’s potential to become a significant player in the global lithium supply chain, supported by strategic partnerships and favorable market conditions.

