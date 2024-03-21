Lithium Argentina Celebrates Operational Success

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC) has released an update.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp., which began operations at its Caucharí-Olaroz site, reports a successful year with production starting in June 2023 and achieving 6,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate. The company is on track to reach half of its production capacity and expects positive cash flow in 2024. Additionally, Lithium Argentina welcomed Sam Pigott as the new CEO and aims to focus on transitioning from development to operational efficiency.

For further insights into LAAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.