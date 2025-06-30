Lithium Argentina AG Announces 2025 AGM Results and Strategic Approvals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. ( (LAAC) ) has shared an announcement.

Lithium Argentina AG announced the results of its annual general meeting held on June 19, 2025, where 32.34% of total shares were voted. All eight director nominees were re-elected, and several key resolutions were approved, including amendments to the capital band and conditional capital, re-election of committee members, and appointment of auditors. These decisions are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and financial structure, potentially enhancing its industry position.

Lithium Argentina AG, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. The company trades on the TSX and NYSE under the ticker LAR.

Current Market Cap: $347.7M

