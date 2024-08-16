Lithium Americas Completes Strategic Ganfeng Lithium Deal

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC) has released an update.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. has finalized a deal with Ganfeng Lithium, which acquired a 14.9% stake in the Pastos Grandes project in Salta, Argentina, for $70 million. The investment will bolster Lithium Argentina’s balance sheet, reduce debt, and support future growth. The project is poised to contribute to the global clean energy transition and is expected to enjoy fiscal incentives from Argentina’s Large Investments’ Incentive Regime.

