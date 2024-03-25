Lite Access Revises Warrant Terms and Conditions

Lite Access Technologies (TSE:LTE) has released an update.

Lite Access Technologies Inc. has announced their intention to extend the term of over 8 million share purchase warrants for an additional year, coupled with a modification to the associated acceleration provision. The amendment will see the acceleration trigger price drop from $0.25 to $0.19 if the company’s shares close at or above this new threshold for 10 consecutive trading days. These changes are pending final acceptance by the Exchange and continue Lite Access’s commitment to providing cost-effective fibre connectivity solutions.

