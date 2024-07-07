Litchfield Minerals Uncovers Promising Sulphides

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. (AU:LMS) has released an update.

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. has reported promising initial results from their drilling campaign at the Silver King Prospect, revealing the presence of intrusion-related base metal sulphides, which indicate a potentially fertile and scalable mineral system. The first two drill holes have yielded significant intercepts, and with assays from 10 additional holes pending, the company anticipates further insights into the prospect’s potential. The recent drilling is part of a broader exploration strategy across the Mount Doreen tenement package, signifying an exciting new phase of discovery.

