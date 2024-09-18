Litchfield Minerals Embraces Governance Growth

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. (AU:LMS) has released an update.

Litchfield Minerals Ltd. has reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance, aligning with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s guidelines. The company acknowledges deviations from some recommended practices due to its current operational scale but is poised to enhance governance structures as it grows. All relevant corporate governance details are accessible on the company’s website for shareholder review.

