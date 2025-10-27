Litchfield Minerals Confirms Major Conductive Zone at VT2

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Litchfield Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:LMS) ).

Litchfield Minerals Limited has announced the confirmation of a significant conductive sulphide body at its VT2 site, following a Downhole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey. The survey results indicate that the main conductive core lies up-dip from the previously drilled hole OGRC011, suggesting a potentially larger and more mineralized zone. This discovery supports the presence of a large-scale copper-zinc mineralization system, enhancing Litchfield’s exploration prospects and potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

Litchfield Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and assessing potential sites for mineral extraction, with a particular interest in copper-zinc mineralization.

