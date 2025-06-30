LITALICO Inc. Reports Progress on Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LITALICO Inc. ( (JP:7366) ) has shared an update.

LITALICO Inc. announced the status of its share repurchase program, revealing that it has repurchased 74,200 shares for a total of 95,004,200 yen between June 1 and June 30, 2025. This move is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 500,000 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7366) stock is a Buy with a Yen2120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LITALICO Inc. stock, see the JP:7366 Stock Forecast page.

LITALICO Inc. operates in the education and employment support industry, focusing on providing services and products that assist individuals with disabilities. The company is listed on the Tokyo Prime market and is known for its commitment to enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in society.

Average Trading Volume: 172,922

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen44.46B

