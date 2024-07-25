LISI SA Achieves Record Turnover in H1 2024

Lisi SA (FR:FII) has released an update.

LISI SA reports a record-breaking turnover of 903.6 million euros for the first half of 2024, marking a 10% increase from the previous year, accompanied by a substantial improvement in the current operating margin to 6%. The company also witnessed a significant recovery in Free Cash Flow, increasing by 28.5 million euros, and confirmed its annual financial targets despite a volatile market.

