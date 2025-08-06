Lisi Group Appoints New Independent Non-Executive Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0526) ) has issued an update.

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Chen as an independent non-executive director, effective July 31, 2025. Ms. Chen will serve a three-year term, subject to retirement at the company’s annual general meeting, with an annual remuneration of HK$240,000. Her appointment is confirmed to comply with the independence requirements of the Listing Rules, and she has no financial or other interest in the company or its subsidiaries.

More about Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,388,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$910.9M

