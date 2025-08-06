Lisi Group Announces AGM with Key Resolutions on August 29, 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0526) ).

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 29, 2025, in Hong Kong. During the AGM, the company will address several key business matters, including the review of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, a special resolution will be considered to authorize the directors to allot and issue additional shares, with specific conditions and limitations outlined. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it involves decisions on leadership and financial strategies that could impact the company’s future operations and market positioning.

More about Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited

Lisi Group (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in various sectors, although specific industry and product details are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 1,388,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$910.9M

