Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust Halts Distribution on Perpetual Securities

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail ( (SG:D5IU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust announced that it will not pay the scheduled distribution for its S$120,000,000 Perpetual Securities due on 19 June 2025. This decision activates dividend stopper provisions, preventing the declaration or payment of dividends on other securities until certain conditions are met, potentially impacting stakeholders and the company’s financial strategy.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust operates in the retail real estate industry, focusing on managing and investing in a diverse portfolio of retail malls in Indonesia. The company is committed to enhancing its market presence by providing quality retail spaces to meet the demands of consumers and retailers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,119,627

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$100.1M

