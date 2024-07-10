Liontrust Reports Decline in AuMA, Remains Optimistic

Liontrust Asset Management (GB:LIO) has released an update.

Liontrust Asset Management PLC has reported a decline in Assets under Management and Advice (AuMA) to £27.0 billion, experiencing net outflows of £0.9 billion during the quarter ending 30 June 2024. CEO John Ions expressed optimism about the financial markets’ outlook, citing the recent UK General Election results and anticipating positive impacts from governmental policies, lower inflation, and potential interest rate reductions. Liontrust is confident in its strong brand and investment strategy to capitalize on these market improvements and the growing need for retirement savings.

For further insights into GB:LIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.