Liontrust Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Voting Rights

Liontrust Asset Management ( (GB:LIO) ) just unveiled an update.

Liontrust Asset Management PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 10,000 of its ordinary shares at 452 pence per share as part of its ongoing Share Buyback programme. The cancellation of these shares reduces the total share count to 64,715,384, which will affect the voting rights calculations for shareholders under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management solutions. The company provides a range of investment products and services tailored to institutional and retail investors, with a strategic emphasis on delivering sustainable investment performance.

YTD Price Performance: -17.67%

Average Trading Volume: 547,756

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £291.1M

