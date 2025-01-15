Liontrust Asset Management Reports Q4 2024 Performance and Strategic Advancements

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Liontrust Asset Management ( (GB:LIO) ) has provided an update.

Liontrust Asset Management reported a net outflow of £1.6 billion for the last quarter of 2024, with a decrease in assets under management and advice to £24.6 billion. The company is adopting the FCA’s Sustainability Focus label for its UK-domiciled funds, highlighting its commitment to sustainable investing. Despite external challenges, Liontrust is optimistic about improving performance in 2025, as active managers may benefit from market conditions favoring active investment strategies. The company continues its business transformation program, identifying increased annual savings and strengthening operations with partnerships to enhance trading capabilities.

More about Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a specialist independent fund management group primarily focused on providing a broad range of equity, fixed income, and managed funds. The company emphasizes sustainable investment strategies, recently adopting the FCA’s Sustainability Focus label for its UK-domiciled funds. Liontrust is recognized for its strong brand, client service, and investment performance.

YTD Price Performance: -12.18%

Average Trading Volume: 555,779

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £261.9M

See more data about LIO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.