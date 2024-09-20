Liontrust Announces New Chair Appointment

Liontrust Asset Management (GB:LIO) has released an update.

Liontrust Asset Management PLC has officially appointed Luke Savage as its new Non-executive Director and Chair, following a previous announcement on July 18, 2024. In addition to his chairmanship, Savage will lead the Nomination Committee. The company released contact information for investor relations and corporate broking/advisory services without offering forward-looking statements.

