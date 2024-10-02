Liontown Unveils FY24 ESG Performance Report

Liontown Resources Limited (AU:LTR) has released an update.

Liontown Resources Limited, an ASX listed battery minerals producer, has released its FY24 ESG Report detailing its environmental, social, governance, and economic performance from July 2023 to June 2024. The company emphasizes responsible mining and value generation for stakeholders while supplying critical minerals for a sustainable future. The report, which follows global reporting standards but has not been externally assured, covers Australian operations and excludes certain subsidiaries.

