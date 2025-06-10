Liontown Resources Announces Lapse of Performance Rights

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Liontown Resources Limited ( (AU:LTR) ) just unveiled an update.

Liontown Resources Limited has announced the cessation of certain securities, specifically the lapse of performance rights for FY24 and FY25 due to unmet conditions. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its stakeholders, reflecting the challenges in meeting performance targets within the specified timeframe.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LTR) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Liontown Resources Limited stock, see the AU:LTR Stock Forecast page.

More about Liontown Resources Limited

Liontown Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of lithium projects. The company is known for its involvement in the production of lithium, a key component in battery technology, which is crucial for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 15,872,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.53B

