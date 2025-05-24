Lionsgate Studios’ Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Lionsgate Studios’ Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Lionsgate Studios’ Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Lionsgate Studios Corp. ((LION)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Lionsgate Studios Corp. recently held its earnings call, revealing a robust financial quarter marked by significant revenue growth and record-breaking performance in its library segment. While the company faces challenges in its television segment and concerns about debt levels, the overall sentiment is positive, with strategic initiatives and future projects set to drive continued success.

Separation of Lionsgate and Starz

Lionsgate announced the completion of its separation from Starz, marking a significant milestone as it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LION. This move also involved the consolidation of two classes of stock into one, streamlining its equity structure.

Record Library Revenue

The company’s library segment achieved a record performance, generating $956 million in trailing twelve-month revenue. This success was driven by strong organic replenishment and the launch of new proprietary FAST and AVOD channels, underscoring the library’s critical role in Lionsgate’s growth strategy.

Strong Motion Picture Group Performance

Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group reported a remarkable 28% increase in revenue year over year, reaching $526 million. The segment’s profit also hit a ten-year high of $135 million, up 65% from the previous year, highlighting the group’s strong market position and successful film releases.

Television Group Success

The Television Group secured renewals for popular series such as “Ghosts,” “The Rookie,” “The Sherri Shepherd Show,” and “Yellowjackets.” Additionally, it launched new hit shows like “The Studio” on Apple TV Plus, demonstrating its ability to produce compelling content that resonates with audiences.

Financial Performance

Overall, Lionsgate Studios reported a 22% increase in revenue year over year, totaling $1.1 billion. The company’s adjusted OIBDA reached a ten-year high, increasing by 49% to $138 million, while operating income significantly rose to $94 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency and profitability.

Decrease in TV Segment Profit

Despite the overall success, the television segment faced a 23% decline in quarterly profit year over year, attributed to tough comparisons with the previous year’s strong fourth quarter. This highlights the challenges within the TV segment that the company aims to address moving forward.

Finance and Debt Concerns

Lionsgate’s net debt stood at $1.5 billion by the end of the quarter, with a leverage ratio of 4.9 times. Although net debt was slightly reduced from $1.65 billion at separation, managing debt levels remains a priority for the company.

Michael Jackson Biopic Delay

The anticipated release of the Michael Jackson biopic has been delayed beyond fiscal 2026, which is expected to impact the financial results for that year. This delay underscores the challenges in film production timelines and their financial implications.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Lionsgate provided comprehensive guidance during the earnings call, emphasizing a 22% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.1 billion and an adjusted OIBDA of $138 million, up 49%. Operating income rose to $94 million, with a fully diluted adjusted earnings per share of $0.21. The company also highlighted strategic developments, such as the successful separation from Starz and the unveiling of a strong film slate, aimed at sustaining momentum into fiscal 2026 and positioning for robust growth in fiscal 2027.

In conclusion, Lionsgate Studios Corp.’s earnings call reflected a strong quarter with positive sentiment, driven by record library performance and robust motion picture revenue. While challenges in the television segment and debt concerns persist, the company’s strategic initiatives and future projects are poised to support continued growth and success.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.

Report an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential