Lions Gate CFO James W. Barge Signs New Three-Year Deal

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has entered into a new, three-year employment agreement with CFO James W. Barge effective from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2026. Barge’s contract includes a $1.25 million annual salary, with the potential for a discretionary annual bonus of up to 240% of that base, as determined by the Compensation Committee in collaboration with the CEO. Additionally, he will have access to executive-level benefits and perquisites, along with annual equity-based awards subject to continued employment and committee approval.

