Lion Finance Group to Release 2Q25 and 1H25 Financial Results

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) has provided an update.

Lion Finance Group PLC has announced that it will release its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025 on August 20, 2025. The company will also host a conference call with investors and analysts on the same day. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction in the competitive Georgian and Armenian markets.

More about Bank of Georgia Group Plc

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company that provides banking and financial services through its main subsidiaries, Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia. The company focuses on the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia, aiming to drive business growth, sustain high profitability, and generate strong returns while contributing positively to the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 70,271

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.4B

Learn more about BGEO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

