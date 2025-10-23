Lion Finance Group PLC Announces Share Repurchase as Part of Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) just unveiled an update.

Lion Finance Group PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. The shares were purchased by Cavendish Capital Markets Limited on behalf of the company at an average market price of 7715.6495 pence per share. This initiative is expected to impact the company’s share capital structure, with the repurchased shares to be held in treasury until cancellation. The move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BGEO) stock is a Buy with a £92.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bank of Georgia Group Plc stock, see the GB:BGEO Stock Forecast page.

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company with primary operations in the banking and financial services sector, focusing on the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. Through its subsidiaries, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, the company aims to drive business growth, maintain high profitability, and generate strong returns while contributing positively to the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 63,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.28B

