Lion Energy’s Director Increases Stake with Performance Rights

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

Lion Energy Limited has announced a significant change in the securities interest of its director, Thomas Leo Soulsby. Soulsby acquired 10 million performance rights, enhancing his indirect interest through Captain Cook Management Pty Ltd. This move reflects a strategic incentive alignment with the company’s future growth plans.

