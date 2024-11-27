Lion Energy Director Increases Stake with Performance Rights

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Lion Energy Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Russell Brimage. Mr. Brimage, through Pouvoir Pty Ltd, acquired 2 million performance rights, adding to his existing 6,119,971 ordinary shares. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align director incentives with performance goals.

For further insights into AU:LIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.