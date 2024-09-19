Lion Energy Clarifies Compliance Amidst JV Reveal

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

Lion Energy Limited addressed an ASX query regarding a presentation by its Chairman, which inadvertently revealed a joint venture before the official signing, noting that a development agreement with Samsung and DGA was disclosed and announced shortly after. The company clarified that the shares were halted during this period to manage disclosure obligations, ensuring no trading occurred until the official announcement, demonstrating their commitment to compliance with ASX Listing Rules.

