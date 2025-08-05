Lion Copper and Gold Unveils Promising Pre-Feasibility Study for Yerington Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lion Copper and Gold ( (TSE:LEO) ) just unveiled an update.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. announced the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study for the Yerington Copper Project, highlighting its potential as a major copper producer in the U.S. The project, supported by strategic partner Nuton LLC, is expected to produce an average of 120 million pounds of refined copper cathode annually over a 12-year mine life. With a post-tax NPV of $694 million and a 14.6% IRR, the project promises significant shareholder value and strengthens North America’s critical minerals supply chain. The study underscores the project’s economic viability, with a payback period of 6.7 years and strong copper recovery rates, while also emphasizing environmental benefits such as lower carbon intensity and efficient water management.

More about Lion Copper and Gold

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the production of refined copper cathode. The company is strategically positioned in the Yerington Copper District in Nevada, aiming to meet the growing domestic demand for copper by leveraging its significant land holdings and proximity to major copper projects.

Average Trading Volume: 52,829

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$63.76M

