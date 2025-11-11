Lintec Reports Q2 Financials with Dividend Increase Amid Sales Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Lintec ( (JP:7966) ) has provided an update.
Lintec Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending March 31, 2026, showing a decline in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. Despite a challenging market environment, the company maintained a strong equity ratio and announced an increase in annual dividends, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7966) stock is a Buy with a Yen4211.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lintec stock, see the JP:7966 Stock Forecast page.
More about Lintec
Lintec Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing adhesive-related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the adhesive market.
Average Trading Volume: 189,876
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen264.4B
