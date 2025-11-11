Lintec Reports Q2 Financials with Dividend Increase Amid Sales Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lintec ( (JP:7966) ) has provided an update.

Lintec Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending March 31, 2026, showing a decline in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. Despite a challenging market environment, the company maintained a strong equity ratio and announced an increase in annual dividends, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7966) stock is a Buy with a Yen4211.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lintec stock, see the JP:7966 Stock Forecast page.

More about Lintec

Lintec Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing adhesive-related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the adhesive market.

Average Trading Volume: 189,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen264.4B

For detailed information about 7966 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue