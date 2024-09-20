Linkage Global Strikes Deal with Institutional Investors

Linkage Global Inc (LGCB) has released an update.

Linkage Global Inc has secured a financial deal involving the issuance of convertible promissory notes worth $10.83 million with an 8% annual interest rate and the sale of 9.3 million shares to institutional investors. These notes can be converted into shares at a rate potentially lower than the market price, and the agreement includes rights for investors to participate in future financings and reinvest up to $10 million. Additionally, the company has committed to registering the resale of these shares, ensuring investors have the option to liquidate their positions.

