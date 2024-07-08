Linius Tech Announces Capital Raising Suspension

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) has voluntarily suspended trading of its shares as it prepares to make an announcement regarding a capital raise. The suspension, done in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, will be in effect until the company releases details of the capital raising or until July 10, 2024, whichever comes first. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to await further information on the company’s financial maneuvers.

