Lingbao Gold Group Moves to Electronic Updates

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Class H (HK:3330) has released an update.

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. has transitioned to electronic dissemination of all corporate communications, urging shareholders to provide email addresses via a personalized QR code or a reply form to receive important documents, such as annual and interim reports, electronically. Shareholders still desiring printed copies can request them by providing their details, and such a preference will be honored for one year from the instruction date.

For further insights into HK:3330 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.