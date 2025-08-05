Lingbao Gold Group Approves Share Award Scheme at EGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3330) ) has issued an update.

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on August 5, 2025, where two special resolutions were proposed and voted upon. The first resolution, regarding the adoption of a Share Award Scheme, was overwhelmingly approved, while the second resolution, authorizing the Board to implement the scheme, received a narrower margin of approval. An error in voting instructions by a shareholder was noted and rectified during the meeting.

More about Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Class H

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the gold industry. The company is involved in the production and sale of gold and related products, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 10,999,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.95B

See more data about 3330 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue