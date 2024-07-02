Lingbao Gold Embraces Electronic Communication

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Class H (HK:3330) has released an update.

Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. has shifted to electronic dissemination of corporate communications to comply with Hong Kong’s paperless listing regime effective December 31, 2023. Shareholders can access all future documents, including financial reports and meeting notices, online at the company’s and HKEXnews websites. Shareholders preferring printed copies must contact their intermediaries or the company’s share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

For further insights into HK:3330 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.