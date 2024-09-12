Ling Yui Holdings Offer Concludes with Minor Uptake

Ling Yui Holdings Limited (HK:0784) has released an update.

Ling Yui Holdings Limited has announced the closure of the mandatory unconditional cash offer by Astrum Capital Management Limited, with the offer period ending on September 12, 2024, without any revisions or extensions. The offer resulted in minimal shareholder uptake, with valid acceptances for approximately 0.15% of the total issued shares, amounting to a cash consideration of HK$48,800. Following the offer’s conclusion, the Offeror’s Concert Group, the Vendor, and Mr. Lee’s combined shareholding in Ling Yui Holdings Limited marginally increased to approximately 66.77%.

