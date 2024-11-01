Ling Yui Holdings Appoints New Directors

Ling Yui Holdings Limited (HK:0784) has released an update.

Ling Yui Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Ling Yuk Tong as a non-executive director and Ms. Yau Suk Man as an independent non-executive director, effective November 1, 2024. Mr. Ling brings over a decade of experience in the IT sector, while Ms. Yau’s expertise will further strengthen the company’s board. These appointments could signal strategic moves for Ling Yui Holdings, making it a company to watch for investors.

