Linedata Maintains Stable Revenue with Lending & Leasing Growth

Linedata Services ( (FR:LIN) ) has issued an announcement.

Linedata reported a stable revenue of €183.7M in 2024, marking a slight increase of 0.2% from the previous year, with the Lending & Leasing segment showing a 3.0% growth and Asset Management segment experiencing a 1.2% decline. The company saw a 4.4% increase in overall order intake, despite a Q4 decline, reflecting a positive trend in commercial activity over the last three years, and enhanced recurring revenue in its Lending & Leasing operations. This positions Linedata well within its industry, maintaining operational profitability similar to the previous year.

With 25 years of experience, Linedata operates through 20 offices in 50 countries, catering to 700 clients with a workforce of 1200 employees. The company focuses on providing technological and human expertise solutions for asset management, insurance, and credit professionals, supporting their development and growth. Linedata is listed on Euronext Paris.

YTD Price Performance: 1.42%

Average Trading Volume: 1

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €390.1M

