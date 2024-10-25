Lindsay Corporation Unveils 2025 Management Incentive Plan

Lindsay ( (LNN) ) has shared an announcement.

Lindsay Corporation’s Management Incentive Plan for fiscal year 2025 offers senior officers cash incentives based on performance. Bonuses range from 40% to 100% of base salary and are influenced by company financial targets and individual performance. Awards can vary between 0% and 200% of the target, with an 80% focus on financial results such as revenue, operating margin, and cash flow, while 20% is based on personal achievements.

