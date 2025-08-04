Lindian Resources Updates Director’s Interest Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Lindian Resources Limited ( (AU:LIN) ) is now available.
Lindian Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Zuliang (Park) Wei. The change involves the expiry of 7,500,000 options that were exercisable at $0.25 on or before August 3, 2025. This adjustment in securities holdings reflects a routine update in the director’s financial interests, which may impact the company’s governance and financial reporting.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LIN) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lindian Resources Limited stock, see the AU:LIN Stock Forecast page.
More about Lindian Resources Limited
YTD Price Performance: 28.21%
Average Trading Volume: 2,166,339
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$118.3M
