Lindian Resources Updates Director’s Interest Notice

An update from Lindian Resources Limited ( (AU:LIN) ) is now available.

Lindian Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Zuliang (Park) Wei. The change involves the expiry of 7,500,000 options that were exercisable at $0.25 on or before August 3, 2025. This adjustment in securities holdings reflects a routine update in the director’s financial interests, which may impact the company’s governance and financial reporting.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LIN) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Lindian Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: 28.21%

Average Trading Volume: 2,166,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$118.3M

