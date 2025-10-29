Lindian Resources Advances Kangankunde Project with Strategic Moves

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lindian Resources Limited ( (AU:LIN) ) has provided an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has made significant progress in the development of its Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi, highlighted by a final investment decision and a strategic partnership with Iluka Resources. The company secured a $91.5 million institutional placement and expanded its mining license, paving the way for a major production expansion. The appointment of Zac Komur as Executive Director and the adoption of an owner-operator mining model are expected to enhance project execution and cost efficiency. The project is on track for production by Q4 2026, positioning Lindian as a key player in the global rare earth supply chain.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LIN) stock is a Buy with a A$0.91 price target.

More about Lindian Resources Limited

Lindian Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on rare earth elements. The company is engaged in the development of the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi, with a strategic partnership with Iluka Resources Ltd and a focus on producing premium Monazite Concentrate.

Average Trading Volume: 11,632,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$500.5M

