Lindbergh S.p.A. Acquires Additional Own Shares to Enhance Capital Structure

The latest announcement is out from Lindbergh S.p.A. ( (IT:LDB) ).

Lindbergh S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 2,000 of its own shares between July 28 and August 1, 2025, at an average price of 3.94 Euros per share, totaling 7,885 Euros. This move is part of a previously approved program for the purchase and disposal of own shares, which aims to optimize capital structure and improve shareholder value. Following this transaction, Lindbergh holds 219,365 own shares, representing approximately 2.25% of its share capital.

More about Lindbergh S.p.A.

Lindbergh S.p.A. is a company based in Pescarolo ed Uniti, Italy, operating in the MRO (Maintenance Repair and Operations) sector, providing services, products, and logistics solutions for technical assistance networks in Italy and France. The company is also involved in the Circular Economy and Waste Management sectors. Founded in 2006 by Marco Pomè and Michele Corradi, Lindbergh employs over 140 people.

Average Trading Volume: 11,726

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €37.56M

