Lincoln Minerals Updates Director’s Interest Notice

Lincoln Minerals Limited ( (AU:LML) ) has provided an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited announced an amendment to the Initial Director’s Interest Notice for newly appointed Director Greg English. This amendment includes performance rights that were previously omitted due to an administrative oversight, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and accurate reporting.

More about Lincoln Minerals Limited

Lincoln Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the production of graphite and other minerals, catering to various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 6,697,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$21.91M

