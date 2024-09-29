Lincoln Minerals Advances South Australia’s Magnetite Project

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited, an Australian mining company, is advancing its Green Iron Project in South Australia, which is touted as the state’s best undeveloped magnetite project. The company aims to refresh previous studies to account for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations and cost changes, with an ambitious goal of producing up to 6 million tonnes per annum of magnetite concentrate. However, the company cautions that this target is currently speculative and investors should not base decisions solely on the presented information.

