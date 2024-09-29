Lincoln Minerals Advances Green Iron Strategy in SA

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has announced a proposal for a 1.1 billion tonne Green Iron (magnetite) Project in South Australia, aligning with the government’s strategy for a green iron and steel supply chain. The project boasts high-grade magnetite, access to renewable energy, and strong government support, positioning it to meet the growing demand for green steel both domestically and globally. With discussions underway to secure a development partner, Lincoln also highlights the project’s proximity to infrastructure and its potential to supply high-quality concentrate for both local and export markets.

