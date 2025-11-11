Lincoln Educational Services Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Lincoln Educational Services ( (LINC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lincoln Educational Services presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, a prominent provider of career-oriented post-secondary education, operates across the United States, offering programs in skilled trades, automotive, health sciences, and information technology.

In its latest earnings report, Lincoln Educational Services announced a significant increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2025, alongside a raised financial guidance for the full year. The company highlighted substantial growth in student enrollment and the successful opening and relocation of several campuses.

Key financial metrics revealed a 23.6% increase in revenue to $141.4 million, driven by a 17.2% rise in average student population. Despite a slight decrease in net income due to a previous year’s one-time insurance gain, adjusted EBITDA saw a remarkable 65.1% increase. The company also reported a 14.8% rise in student population and a 12.0% growth in student starts over the first nine months of 2025.

Strategically, Lincoln Educational Services has been expanding its campus network, with new openings in Houston, Texas, and planned developments in Rowlett, Texas. The company continues to leverage its Lincoln 10.0 hybrid teaching model, which has been instrumental in enhancing instructional efficiency and attracting more students.

Looking ahead, Lincoln Educational Services remains optimistic, projecting over half a billion dollars in revenue by year-end and setting ambitious targets for 2027. The company’s management anticipates continued growth through strategic campus expansions and innovative educational models.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue