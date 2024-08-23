Limitless Earth Shareholders Back AGM Resolutions

Limitless Earth (GB:LME) has released an update.

Limitless Earth plc, an investment company specializing in high-potential, growth-oriented sectors such as Cleantech and Life Sciences, has announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting. This proactive company targets small businesses with strong value appreciation prospects, focusing on areas with long-term growth potential driven by demographic changes.

