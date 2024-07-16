Likewise Group Launches £250K Share Buyback

Likewise Group Plc (GB:LIKE) has released an update.

Likewise Group plc, a UK-based floor coverings distributor, has announced a share buyback program with plans to repurchase up to £250,000 of its own ordinary shares using existing cash resources. The repurchases, to be executed by broker Zeus Capital Limited, aim to enhance shareholder value and will continue until the set maximum amount is bought back or until 30 August 2024. Shares acquired through the buyback will be held in treasury with the possibility of being cancelled in the future.

