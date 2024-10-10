Lightspeed to Discuss Q2 2025 Earnings on November Call

Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) has released an update.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has scheduled its fiscal second quarter 2025 earnings release and a subsequent conference call for November 7, 2024. The company, known for its unified POS and payments platform, invites investors to join the call or webcast to discuss the financial outcomes. The results will be significant for entrepreneurs looking to leverage Lightspeed’s solutions for business growth and superior customer experiences.

