Lightspeed to Announce Q1 2026 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

Lightspeed POS Inc ( (TSE:LSPD) ) has issued an announcement.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. announced it will release its fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results on July 31, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call and webcast will follow to discuss the results, providing insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it offers a detailed look at Lightspeed’s operational health and market positioning, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:LSPD) stock is a Buy with a C$29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lightspeed POS Inc stock, see the TSE:LSPD Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LSPD is a Neutral.

Lightspeed’s score reflects its strong revenue growth and strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings call. However, persistent operational inefficiencies and negative cash flows significantly weigh down the overall assessment. While technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, the negative valuation metrics pose a risk to potential investors.

More about Lightspeed POS Inc

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is a unified omnichannel platform that powers retail and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries. The company provides point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, and management solutions, helping businesses accelerate growth and enhance customer experiences. Founded in Montréal, Canada, in 2005, Lightspeed is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 558,225

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.22B

